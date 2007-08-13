Ridge Named Magid TV Prez
Steve Ridge was named President, Television, at the media research firm Frank N. Magid Associates. Ridge has been with Magid for 25 years, and will retain his role as Corporate Executive Vice President. He’s senior executive at Magid’s Iowa office, while maintaining a corporate office in Minneapolis.
Magid is in its 50th year. Besides Iowa and Minneapolis, the firm has offices in New York, Los Angeles and London.
