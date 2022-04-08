Research Shocker: Redbox and Plex Are the Top OTT Mobile Apps for Millennials

Redbox provides the top mobile app for millennial-age consumers in the U.S., while the Plex app ranks super-high in that 25-44 age group across not just the U.S., but in Canada, the UK and Australia, as well.

Redbox and Plex also rank high among Gen-X and Boomer consumers in the U.S. (defined as anyone older than 45), but the TV Guide and DirecTV mobile apps rank highest in monthly active users among those older age groups.

So says the erstwhile App Annie, now going by the lower-cased moniker "data.ai," which just published its latest "State of Media and Entertainment" report. As first noticed by Protocol, the report is some surprising nuggets -- beyond the fact that two aspiring U.S. ad-supported streaming providers rank so highly with millennial-aged consumers.

For example, the Crunchyroll mobile app ranks No. 1 in monthly active usage among Gen Z consumers measured by data.ai, not just in the United States, but in Canada, the UK and Germany, as well. Crunchyroll comes in No. 2 among 16-24-year-olds in France and Australia.

For its part, data.ai is only measuring usage of Apple iOS and Google Android mobile apps, which almost undoubtably explains why the most popular subscription streaming apps -- Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max, for example -- show up in the top 10 for monthly active users for Gen-Z, but don't rank for older consumers, who prefer to watch these services on devices like smart TVs.