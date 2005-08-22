Rescue Me Renewed
FX has ordered a third, 13-episode season of firefighter series Rescue Me.
The audience for the series, which stars Denis Leary, is averaging 2.7 million viewers, about even with the first season.Viewership in the 8-49 demo is down 12%, however.
The Sony Pictures Television-produced show has four episodes remaining this season.
