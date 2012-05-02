Report: Fire Collapses Building at Tyler Perry Studios
A fire caused Stage 5 at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta to partially collapse, according to the WXIA Atlanta website.
The four-alarm fire began Tuesday night around 9 p.m., the report stated. Fire officials said the damage was limited to the building's facade; it remains structurally sound. Nearly 100 firefighters battled the blaze.
According to the report, no injuries were sustained and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
