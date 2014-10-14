Rentrak Expands Work With Fox Network Group

Rentrak continues to rack up clients and announced a new deal with the Fox Network Group.

The agreement expands an existing relationship to include linear TV ratings and single source consumer data reporting for the Fox broadcast network, FX Networks and the National Geographic Channels in the U.S.

The Rentrak data will provide audience insights that will help the Fox networks improve the valuation and monetization of its advertising inventory, the companies said.

"As television continues to evolve from linear programming to a premium, platform-agnostic experience, and as we optimize that experience with messaging to highly defined customer segments, we see Rentrak as well positioned to deliver the kind of data insights that will help inform targeted TV advertising strategy," Audrey Steele, FNG's senior VP of sales research and marketing said in a statement. "Rentrak has been embraced by all the major agency holding companies and it is important to FNG we have the same intelligence that Rentrak provides to the buying community."

Rentrak recently announced a deal with media agency Zenith, which will use Rentrak's local market data, and acquired Kantar Media's U.S. assets in a deal that made WPP a stockholder and its GroupM unit a client.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with FNG. Their vote of confidence in Rentrak's vision of the future landscape of advertising is very rewarding to our company," said Rentrak CEO Bill Livek.