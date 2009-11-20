Remillard Named Exec Producer 'C-SPAN's Washington Journal'
TV producer Michele Remillard has been named executive producer of C-SPAN's Washington Journal daily interview program.
Remillard is a veteran of Washington public affairs and political shows.
She is a former producer at Fox News, where she produced Special Report with Bret Baier and launched Beltway Boys, and before that was with CNBC's Hardball With Chris Matthews. She also produced The McLaughlin Group.
