Reese Named Chairman of NAB Education Foundation
Bruce Reese has been named chairman of the board of the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation.
Reese, former chairman of the NAB joint board, is president and chief executive officer of Bonneville.
He is also among the NAB members searching for a new president of the association to replace David Rehr, who exited last May.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.