Reelgood App Now Supports Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, LG Smart TVs

Reelgood has taken its streaming aggregation app into the living room for the first time, launching iterations for Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and LG smart TVs.

San Francisco-based startup Reelgood has for several years operated an app for iOS and Android mobile devices that lets you check off every major streaming service you use, then enables you to search and access your programming all in one app.

The app can be accessed on this page.

A number of video technology companies have been developing this kind of convenience—the new TiVo Stream 4K dongle, for example, offers the same all-in-one capability. Reelgood, however, works across a far bigger range of devices.

“Our TV app supports every streaming service in the US, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, [Amazon ]Prime, [Apple] TV Plus HBO Max, Showtime, Crunchyroll, and hundreds of others,” Reelgood marketing chief Catharine Burhenne told Next TV.

Backed by $11 million in VC funding, Reelgood provides its app free to consumers but is hoping to drive revenue based on data and insights--an endeavor that will undoubtedly be accentuated by entry into major OTT device ecosystems.