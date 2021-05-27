Redbox FAST Service Adds Crackle

Redbox has entered an agreement with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to add OTT channel Crackle to its FAST service, Redbox Free Live TV.

“As we continue to expand Free Live TV, we’re committed to creating a great experience for our customers with a range of entertainment we know they will enjoy, available across their favorite devices,” said Jason Kwong, chief strategy and digital officer for Redbox. “We’re pleased to add Crackle Plus to our channel lineup and deliver more great movies, television and original entertainment to audiences for free.”

Chicken Soup for the Soul purchased a majority stake in Crackle from Sony in March 2019. Popular programs on the channel include Cold Blood, Crown Vic, Grand Isle, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, and Playing with Power: The Nintendo Story.

Redbox touts more than 100 free ad-supported channels. It’s playable on all major platforms, save for Amazon Fire TV.

Notably, both Redbox and Crackle have signed deals recently with SpotX for advanced advertising services.

Redbox has not yet publicly announced an active user number for its FAST service.