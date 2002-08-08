RealNetworks cut 90 jobs
RealNetworks is the latest to feel the pain in the telecommunications
industry. The streaming technology company cut 90 jobs Wednesday or more than 10
percent of its 800 workforce.
CEO and President Rob Glaser said in a statement that "ongoing turbulence" in
the industry led to the cuts.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.