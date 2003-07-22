RCN to carry TV Guide Interactive
RCN Corp. and Gemstar-TV Guide International Inc. struck a three-year exclusive deal that puts TV
Guide Interactive into RCN’s digital systems.
RCN already carries TV Guide Channel and interactive horse-racing network
TVG, a deal that was extended as part of the agreement.
