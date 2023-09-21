'Raw Travel' Goes to 11 -- Series Cleared in 97% of U.S. for 11th Season

Season 11 of weekly syndicated series Raw Travel has been cleared in 184 U.S. markets representing 97% of the country.

The globetrotting travel show, which is produced by Robert G. Rose's AIM Tell-A-Vision Group and stars Rose, added distribution for season 11 -- stations newly featuring Raw Travel in their weekend schedules this fall include KRBC-TV in Abilene, Texas; KIVI-TV in Boise, Idaho; KEYC-TV; and WNYF-TV in Watertown, New York.

Affiliation switches include moves to WPSG-TV in Philadelphia, KDAF-TV in Dallas, KTUL-TV in Tulsa, Oklahoma; KMSS-TV in Shreveport, Louisiana; and KTVL-TV in Medford, Oregon.

With many stations committing to double runs, Raw Travel will aggregate segments from a library of more than 200 episodes.

"We are so grateful to have had such a long thriving run thriving, with additional growth, for 11 straight seasons. We're very excited at the opportunity to curate our library and create blocks of travel programming for stations and viewers," Rose said in a statement.