Rather to emcee RTNDF dinner

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Dan Rather will emcee the

Radio and Television News Directors Foundation's First Amendment dinner in

Washington, D.C., March 6.

The foundation is giving awards to three individuals for their contributions

to press freedom: Floyd Abrams, a leading First Amendment attorney, is receiving

the "First Amendment Leadership Award"; Judy Woodruff, prime anchor and senior

correspondent for Cable News Network, the "Leonard Zeidenberg First Amendment Award" (named after

the former senior correspondent for Broadcasting & Cable);

and Susan Zirinsky, executive producer of CBS' 48 Hours since 1996, will

get the "First Amendment Service Award."