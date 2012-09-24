Rajan Mehta Named CTO of Dyle Mobile TV

Mobile Content Venture (MCV) has appointed

Rajan Mehta as CTO of the Dyle mobile TV

service, where he will work closely with Salil Dalvi and Erik Moreno,

co-general managers of the joint venture.





MCV,

which is backed by 12 broadcast station groups and Fox, ION Television and NBC,

recently launched the Dyle consumer service that makes live broadcast TV

available on mobile devices capable of receiving the signals.





In

addition to his CTO role with Dyle, Mehta

will remain in his current position of executive director of advanced

technology at NBCUniversal. As part of his work at NBCU, he drives

technology-related policy initiatives for the company and is an active

participant in a number of industry standards and trade associations.





At

Dyle, Mehta will oversee Dyle mobile TV's efforts for content distribution,

network operations and in-market signal coverage. He will also lead product

design, application development, conditional access, digital rights management

and consumer device deployment of Dyle, the MCV reported in its announcement.





Mehta

is already extremely familiar with the effort, having led the technical

operations for Dyle since the joint venture was created in 2010. Prior to that,

he was involved in the development of the ATSC-Mobile technical standard

between 2006 and 2009.





"With

the consumer launch of Dyle mobile TV, we are excited to name Rajan as CTO, as he has already

established a track record of success in the initial development and execution

of the Dyle technology," said Dalvi and Moreno in a joint statement.

"Rajan's extensive experience in digital media and the broadcast space makes

him an ideal member of the Dyle team to drive our current and future technology

roadmap. We look forward to the leadership and continued insight he will bring

to the team."



