Rainbow Ups Operation Execs
Joshua Berger, director of programming operations at Rainbow's AMC and WE cable nets, has been named VP.
Berger has also named Mandy Sethi, manager of programming operations, to director of programming operations.
Together they oversee the delivery and quality control of the networks. Berger reports to Tom Halleen, senior VP, programming and scheduling.
