RADIO
Peter Tripi,
affiliate marketing manager, Premiere Radio Networks, New York, promoted to director.
Kurt Kretzschmar,
associate director, affiliate relations, One-on-One Sports, Northbrook, Ill., promoted to program director, KMPC(AM) Santa Monica, Calif.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.