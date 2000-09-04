Radio
Rhonda Munk, senior VP, network sales, AMFM, Dallas, named executive VP/director, network sales, Premiere Radio Networks, Dallas.
Brian Baldinger, analyst, NFL on FOX, Philadelphia, joins One-On-One Sports, Mt. Laurel, N.J., additionally as senior football analyst.
