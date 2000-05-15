RADIO
Laurence Kahn, senior director, talk programming and affiliate sales, Westwood One Radio, New York joins Winstar Radio Networks, as VP, programming.
Gina DeWitt, marketing assistant, NBG Radio Network, Portland, Ore., named director, PR/marketing.
Luis Alvarez, sales manager, WSKQ-FM New York and WPAT-FM Patterson, N.J., named VP/GM wkdm (am) New York.
Richard Silipigni, VP, sales, Metasound, New York, joins United Stations Radio Networks, New York, as VP, Eastern sales.
Appointments at wfls-fm/wysk (am/fm) Fredericksburg, Va.: Frank Hammon, assistant news director, named news director; Penny Wack, anchor/reporter, named assistant news director; Judy Boysha, part-time beat reporter, named full-time anchor/reporter.
