RADIO
Jim Elder, deputy executive director and CFO, American Nurses Association, Washington joins NPR, there, as VP/CFO.
Dan Kyle, production director, on-air personality, WKTI(FM) Milwaukee, Wis., joins WTMJ(AM) Milwaukee as sports anchor additionally.
Kim Wilcox, executive VP/GM WVLT-TV Knoxville, Tenn., joins The WB 100+ Station Group, there, as regional sales manager.
Anne Gress, program director, WJJZ(FM) Philadelphia, named operations manager.
Norman Pattiz, chairman, Westwood One, Los Angeles, also named board member, Broadcasting Board of Governors, Washington.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.