Bobby Gailes, on-air personality, WRKS-FM New York, named director, affiliate relations, urban programming, there.

Jeremy Coleman, program director, WJFK-FM Manassas, Va. (Washington area), joins WNEW(FM) New York as program director.

Andy Bloom, operations manager, WRQC(FM) and KTCZ-FM Minneapolis, named VP, programming, Emmis International, Indianapolis.