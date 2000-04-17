RADIO
Bobby Gailes, on-air personality, WRKS-FM New York, named director, affiliate relations, urban programming, there.
Jeremy Coleman, program director, WJFK-FM Manassas, Va. (Washington area), joins WNEW(FM) New York as program director.
Andy Bloom, operations manager, WRQC(FM) and KTCZ-FM Minneapolis, named VP, programming, Emmis International, Indianapolis.
