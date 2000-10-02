Radio
Appointments at Bloomberg Radio, New York: Derek Davis,
reporter, Bloomberg Television, also named anchor, Urban Business Report; Dianne Thompson,
reporter for Bloomberg Radio and Television, also named anchor, Urban Business Report. Vernon S. Wright Jr.,
VP, general manager, SFX Radio Networks, New York, joins American Urban Radio Networks, New York, as senior VP, marketing and sales.
Lance Panton,
program director, WENZ-FM Cleveland, joins WZAK-FM Cleveland as program director.
