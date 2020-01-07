Quibi Making Interactive Dating Show ‘The Hot Drop’

Quibi, the upcoming short-form subscription streaming service, said it is developing an interactive dating show, The Hot Drop.

Produced by ITV America’s Sirens Media and by ITV Studio Entertainment, will stream three episodes each week.

The series will start the week by dropping profiles of selected singles through the Quibi app and encourage viewers to send videos designed to convince those singles to pick them for an adventure.

On Wednesdays, the series will show viewers to top three candidates and let viewers vote on who goes on the date. On Fridays, the viewer with the most votes will meet the featured single and go on an over-the-top first date/adventure.

“We see The Hot Drop as a major step toward modernizing the ‘dating’ genre,” said Executive Producer and Sirens Media president Jessica Sebastian. “From the casting to its cinematic style, it will be a fresh and edgy new entry in the space, and we’re excited to enlist the Quibi audience's help in putting together the perfect match.”

Quibi, launched by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman aims to produce streaming video designed for mobile viewing. The company has attracted $1 billion from its investors, who include most of the top Hollywood studios.