Quibi Adds Super Hero Series Produced by 50 Cent

Mobile streaming video startup Quibi said it is adding Trill League, an animated black superhero series executive produced by Curtis ‘50 Cent” Jackson to its lineup.

Based on a graphic novel by Anthony Piper, the series is being produced by 3 Arts Entertainment and G-Unit Film & Television in association with Lionsgate Television.

Along with Jackson, Trill League is executive produced by 3 Arts’ Jermaine Johnson and co-created, written and executive produced by Jameel Saleem.

“I am excited to bring G-Unit Film & Television to an innovative platform like Quibi with my partners at Lionsgate and 3 Arts. Anthony Piper and Jameel Saleem have created a world we haven’t seen before in Trill League, looking forward to sharing it soon,” said Jackson, the rapper turned actor and producer from Queens, N.Y.

Trill League features a group of black superheroes who try to save the world from villains and monsters in an era of social injustice and internet trolls, Quibi said.

“Writing a show about black superheroes is a dream come true for me and I couldn’t be luckier getting to do it with the brilliant Anthony Piper, who created this awesome world, and all the folks at G-Unit, Lionsgate, 3Arts and Quibi. It’s going to be something special,” said Saleem.

Quibi is scheduled to launch April. 6. Started by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, Quibi has raised a billion dollars from top Hollywood Studios. It’s stream of short videos will be available by subscription in both ad-supported and ad-free formats.