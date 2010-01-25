Quello Saluted In Washington

Tributes from Washington

policymakers began pouring in Sunday (Jan. 24) as word spread that former FCC

commissioner and interim chairman JamesQuello had died.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, who was a top aid to then

Chairmen William Kennard and Reed Hundt during Quello's final three years at

the commission (1994-97), called him a role model of decency, charm and

commitment.

"It was with great sadness that I learned of the death

of former Commissioner Jim Quello," said Genachwoski in a statement.

"Jim was a friend and a beloved Commissioner of this agency for more than

two decades. Known as the 'Dean' of the FCC -- and 'Boss' to the many

staffers who worked for him -- he was a role model to generations of FCC

employees and advocates for his decency, personal charm, and commitment to his

work. He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of service to the FCC, the

communications industry, and the American people.

Commissioner Quello's long life was packed with

accomplishment," Genachowski went on. He was born April 21, 1914, in Laurium, Michigan

-- eleven years before the first public demonstration of television and two

decades before the creation of the FCC.

He served his country with great valor and distinction in

World War II, surviving six amphibious landings and earning multiple

decorations and campaign ribbons. He spent his first career as a

broadcaster, finding ways to serve local communities in the early days of the

medium. And he went on to serve the FCC as commissioner from 1974 until

1997, receiving numerous honors and earning widespread respect and

affection."

"Warrior, broadcaster, and public servant is how

Commissioner Michael Copps, himself a former interim chairman, summed up

Quello's legacy.

"You can tell a lot about how a person lived by the way

he or she dies. Jim Quello died with grace, confidence, a calm spirit, and

pride in a life well lived. I visited with him Friday and, albeit weaker, he

was alert, good-spirited and still talking about issues and about the

Commission he loved so much and served so long, so well.

"Jim's tenure at the FCC, particularly his chairmanship,

drew the best from people because he gave them his best back. He empowered

people and they loved him for it. Warrior, broadcaster, public

servant--wherever he served, Jim gave it his all and, when he left his various

posts, he left them better than he found them. "We won't be seeing another

Jim Quello. I am proud of the friendship Jim and I developed. God rest his

soul."

"NAB mourns the passing of Jim Quello, who was a war

hero, a friend to free and local broadcasting, and an extraordinarily

bipartisan public servant during a remarkable 24 years at the FCC," said

National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith. "We have lost

an American original."

"All of us at the American Cable Association were

deeply saddened to learn that former FCC Commissioner James H. Quello died on

Sunday," said American Cable Association President Mathew Polka. "On

a personal note, I'll always remember that Jim Quello recognized that small

cable operators had unique concerns, and I'll always appreciate his sincere

attempts to protect small operators from the heavy hand of big government. Much

to his credit, Jim Quello understood that good public policy is achieved by

consensus, a lesson that all public servants would be wise to follow. A

friendly man and a great storyteller, Jim Quello was a gifted public official

who built a lasting legacy at the FCC by performing his duties with grace and

intelligence, wit and wisdom."