PUSH FOR HIGH COURT CAMERAS
Legislation that would force the Supreme Court to allow TV cameras in its hearings was introduced last week by Sens. Arlen Specter (R-Pa.) and Joseph Biden (D-Del.). "Since the Supreme Court of the United States has assumed the power to decide cutting-edge issues virtually as a super-legislature, the public has a right to know what the court is doing," Specter said.
