Punk’d Plays Strong
Actor Ashton Kutcher’s celebrity prank show Punk’d
on MTV is still surprising.
The show delivered a hearty 3.0 household rating and 3.6 million viewers for its second season debut last Sunday night, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Among MTV’s 12-34 year old demo, Punk’d
notched a stellar 3.6 rating. It was the show’s highest-rated episode ever.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.