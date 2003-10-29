Punk’d Plays Strong

Trending

Actor Ashton Kutcher’s celebrity prank show Punk’d
on MTV is still surprising.

The show delivered a hearty 3.0 household rating and 3.6 million viewers for its second season debut last Sunday night, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Among MTV’s 12-34 year old demo, Punk’d
notched a stellar 3.6 rating. It was the show’s highest-rated episode ever.