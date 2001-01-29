Programming
Appointments at Scripps Networks: Burton Jablin,
senior VP, programming, HGTV , Knoxville, Tenn., appointed president; Judy Girard,
senior VP, programming, Scripps Networks, New York, named president, Food Network, New York; Jim Zarchin,
president/GM, Scripps Productions, Knoxville, Tenn., named president DIY, Knoxville, Tenn.
Appointments at Fox News Channel, New York: Brian Lewis,
VP, media relations, promoted to senior VP, corporate communications; John Moody,
VP, editorial, promoted to senior VP; Paul Rittenberg,
VP, advertising and market research, promoted to senior VP.
Andrew Nigolian,
VP, marketing, Time Warner Cable, Binghampton, N.Y., appointed division VP, sales, Starz Encore's Adelphia division, Coudersport, Pa.
Wendy Kram,
executive VP, Craig Anderson Productions, Los Angeles, named VP, TV, movies and mini-series, Granada Entertainment USA, Los Angeles.
