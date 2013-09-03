Primetime Ratings: 'Under the Dome' Up Slightly Post-Blackout

CBS won Labor Day with an overall 1.6 rating/5 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The network, which returned to Time Warner Cable subscribers Monday at 6 p.m. ET, saw Under the Dome rise a tenth to a 2.6.

NBC took second with a 1.4/4. A two-hour American Ninja Warrior rose 6% from last week to a season high of 1.8, while Siberia upticked 17% to a 0.7.

ABC was in third with a 1.1/3, as Mistresses was up 30% to a 1.3.

The CW's (0.2/1) Breaking Pointe was again even at 0.2.

Fox aired repeats.