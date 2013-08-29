Primetime Ratings: Two-Hour 'MasterChef' Leads Fox to Win

Fox won Wednesday night with an overall 2.2 rating/7 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. A two-hour MasterChef was down two tenths from last week's one-hour episode, although it was even with last week during the 9 p.m. hour.

NBC took second with a 1.5/5, but was first with overall viewers with 6.4 million. America's Got Talent rose a tenth to a 2.2 while Camp was even with last week's 0.9.

CBS, in third place with a 1.3/4, saw Big Brother dip 9% to a 2.0.

ABC's (0.8/3) The Lookout rose a tenth to a 0.8.

The CW aired repeats.