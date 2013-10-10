Primetime Ratings: 'Tomorrow People' Premieres Solid; 'Arrow' Returns Down

The CW premiered new series The Tomorrow People to a 0.8 rating with adults 18-49 Wednesday, matching what Supernatural debuted to in that time slot last year, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

In the net's targeted 18-34 demo, Tomorrow People drew a 0.5, which was down three tenths from Supernatural's 0.8. At 8 p.m., Arrow returned down 31% from last year's premiere in 18-49s with a 0.9 but was even with its finale. With 18-34s, Arrow was down three tenths to a 0.8. The CW finished with a 0.9 rating/3 share.

In its second week, ABC's Super Fun Night fell 20% to a 2.5, leading out of Modern Family which was down 10% to a 3.8. Earlier, The Middle fell a tenth to a 2.2 and Back in the Game dropped another 11% to a 1.7.

ABC tied with CBS for first in the demo with an overall 2.3/7.

For CBS, Survivor dipped 14% to a 2.4, Criminal Minds was down 13% to a 2.6 and CSI fell by 27% to a 1.9.

NBC, which turned in a fourth-place 1.4/4, saw Ironside dip two tenths from last week's premiere to a 1.1. Earlier, Revolution was down a tenth to a 1.5, and Law & Order: SVU fell 11% to a 1.6.

Fox was in second as X Factor fell two tenths to a 2.2.