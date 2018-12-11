Primetime Ratings: NBC Victorious With Voluminous ‘Voice’

NBC got top score in Monday’s prime ratings, with two hours of The Voice leading the net to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That snuck by the 1.1/4 put up by CBS.

The Voice was down a tenth of a point at 1.4 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Pentatonix: A Not So Silent Night got a 0.7.

On CBS, The Neighborhood went up 18% to 1.3 while Happy Together, Magnum P.I. and Bull all got 1.0s. Happy Together and Magnum grew 25% and Bull skyrocketed 43%.

ABC was next at 0.7/3. CMA Country Christmas did a 0.8 from 8 to 10 and The Great Christmas Light Fight got a 0.6, a 45% slide. CMA Country Christmas did a 1.2 last year.

The CW was good for a 0.6/2. Powered by a crossover episode, Arrow went north 75% to 0.7 while DC’s Legends of Tomorrow grew 33% to 0.4.

Fox got a 0.5/2 with repeats.

Univision got a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.