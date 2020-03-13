Primetime Ratings: ‘Grey’s’ Leads ABC to Victory

ABC won Thursday prime among the broadcast nets, with Grey’s Anatomy leading the Alphabets to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 0.7/4 that CBS posted.

ABC had Station 19 at a level 1.0 and Grey’s fell 8% to 1.2. A Million Little Things got a flat 0.6.

CBS had comedies. Young Sheldon led with a 1.1, which was up 22%, and The Unicorn went up 17% to 0.7. Mom did a 0.8 and the Carol’s Second Act finale scored a 0.7, both ticking up a tenth. Drama Tommy posted a flat 0.5.

Fox did a 0.6/3 and NBC a 0.5/3. Fox had Last Man Standing at 0.6 and Outmatched at 0.5, both comedies flat, then Deputy grew 20% to 0.6.

NBC started with a Superstore rerun, then Brooklyn Nine-Nine got a flat 0.6. Will & Grace rated a level 0.5 and Indebted shot up 33% to 0.4. A Law & Order: SVU repeat closed out prime.

Telemundo and Univision both got a 0.4/2. Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at a flat 0.5 and La Dona and Operacion Pacifico at 0.3s. La Dona lost a tenth and Operacion was flat.

On Univision, it was Ringo and Amor Eterno at 0.5s and Sin Miedo a la Verdad at 0.4, all three level with last week.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. Katy Keene got a 0.1 and Legacies a 0.2, both flat.