Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Thursday as Rookie Comedies Improve

CBS led Thursday with adults 18-49, posting an overall 2.6 rating/8 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Big Bang Theory was even with last week's 5.2 and The Millers improved 8% to a 2.8. The Crazy Ones was up 5% 2.2, while Two and a Half Men was flat at 2.1. Elementary improved 13% to a 1.8.

ABC placed second with a 2.1/6. Once Upon a Time in Wonderland stayed at its lowest rating of 0.9, even with last week. Grey's Anatomy fell 4% to a series-low 2.5, while Scandal was even with last week's 2.9.

Fox took third with a 1.6/5, as X Factor rose 23% to a 1.6 and Glee upticked 14% to a 1.6 (Fox aired football in New Orleans so ratings are subject to change).

The CW beat out NBC for fourth with a 1.1/3, though that likely will change in the nationals, as the Atlanta affiliate aired football. With 18-49s, The Vampire Diaries was even with last week's 1.3 and Reign upticked two tenths to a 0.9. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Vampire Diaries was even at 1.3 and Reign rose a tenth to a 0.7.

NBC's Parks and Recreation dippped 9% to a series-low 1.0. Sean Saves the World and Michael J. Fox Show were both even with last week's 0.9, each's lowest rating so far. Parenthood was flat with last week's 1.2. NBC placed fifth with an overall 1.0/3.