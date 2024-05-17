Preakness Stakes; Premier League ‘Championship Sunday’: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (May 18-19)
A look at the weekend’s top TV sports events on broadcast, cable and streaming services
The second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown and the conclusion of the English Premier League season headline a busy weekend of live TV sports programming.
NBC on Saturday will air the Preakness Stakes as Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan will look to win the second leg of the 2024 Triple Crown against a very competitive field.
The English Premier League wraps up its season on Sunday, with NBC airing the West Ham-Manchester City match and USA Network televising Everton-Arsenal. League leader Manchester City is seeking its fourth straight title, but Arsenal could take the crown with a win and a Manchester City loss or tie. Peacock will stream all 10 Sunday EPL matches.
The NBA playoffs continue Saturday on ABC with Game 6 of the Oklahoma City-Dallas Mavericks Western Conference semifinal, while on Sunday, Game 7 of the Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves Western Conference Semifinal will take place.
On the ice, ESPN on Saturday will air Game 6 of the Vancouver Canucks-Edmonton Oilers second-round NHL playoffs series.
The first weekend of the WNBA regular season launches on Saturday with an ABC doubleheader featuring Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever facing the New York Liberty, and the Los Angeles Sparks taking on the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.
On the links, ESPN and CBS will offer weekend coverage of the PGA Championship golf tournament. On the bowling lanes, Fox on Sunday will televise the final round of the PBA Playoffs.
In the boxing ring, ESPN PPV on Saturday afternoon will distribute the Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk undisputed world heavyweight championship fight. The event retails at a suggested price of $69.99.
On the baseball diamond, streaming service Roku will offer the Boston Red Sox-St. Louis Cardinals game as part of its new Sunday Leadoff Major League Baseball package. ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature the Atlanta Braves hosting the San Diego Padres.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.