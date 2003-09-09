Powell names legal advisor
Christopher Libertelli, Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael
Powell’s wireline competition legal adviser, has been named senior legal
advisor.
Before coming to the FCC in 1999, Libertelli was with communications law
firm Dow, Lohnes & Albertson PLLC.
