Powell leaves NBC for Turner
Shirley Powell is leaving NBC's publicity ranks for a new post at Turner Broadcasting.
Powell, who has been NBC's senior vice president of publicity in Burbank, Ca., for the last two years, is moving to Atlanta to take head up all entertainment publicity for Turner.
Powell was formerly vice president of media relations at Disney Channel and at Turner-owned Cartoon Network in Atlanta. NBC had no comment on who will replace Powell. - Joe Schlosser
