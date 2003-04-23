Powell lauds broadband over power lines
The Federal Communications Commission launched an inquiry Wednesday to
examine ways the government can speed delivery of broadband Internet services
via power lines.
Despite years of idle talk of delivering telecommunications services over the
power grid, FCC chairman Michael Powell predicted that the idea will become a
commercial reality this year.
"This is a monumental moment and a breakthrough," he said.
