Powell appoints spectrum task force

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell Thursday

appointed a spectrum-policy task force to resolve the spectrum crunch -- a move

that sparked criticism from two commissioners.

The new task force was created to help the FCC devise policies that will

encourage more efficient use of communications spectrum and alleviate the

shortage of frequencies available for new technologies.

Paul Kolodzy, senior spectrum-policy advisor for the Office of Engineering

and Technology, will lead the task force.

The task force issued a public notice with 28 policy questions on a range of

issues comprising the panel's tentative work plan. To lead off the questionnaire,

the task force asked for specific policy and rule changes needed to migrate from

current spectrum-allocation methods to "more market-oriented" allocation

approaches.

Also on the list:

Should broadcasters and other incumbent licenses have

flexibility to offer new services on their existing spectrum?

How would interference rights of incumbents and new licensees be redefined under flexibility?

licensees be redefined under flexibility?

licensees be redefined under flexibility? Should broadcasters and other licenses issued for

specific transmitter sites be converted to geographic-area licenses?

What, if anything, should be done to restructure spectrum held by incumbents in order to reduce transactions costs and avoid strategic holdouts?

incumbents in order to reduce transactions costs and avoid strategic

holdouts?

Commissioners Kevin Martin and Michael Copps complained that the

questionnaire was not vetted with the other commissioners and could frame the

initial debate in ways that conflict with views of a commission majority. The

two commissioners said comment should have been sought via a notice of inquiry

approved by the full commission.

"We fear that the approach used here could ultimately lead to greater delay

because it will require at least one additional round of comment before the

commission itself even begins to engage in the issues," they said in a prepared

statement.

Powell, however, doesn't see the latest round of questions any differently

than roundtables and other public forums held to discuss spectrum policy and he

is simply attempting to gather input that would be helpful in crafting a future

inquiry, said an FCC spokesman.

Association for Maximum Service Television (MSTV) president David Donovan said spectrum policy is "a

hot issue" for broadcasters and his group plans to be actively involved in the

debate.

Comments are due July 8; replies July 23.