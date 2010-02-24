Post-Newsweek Broadcast Revenue Down 7% in Q4

Post-Newsweek reported broadcasting revenue of $80.2 million in the fourth

quarter, a 7% decrease from the same quarter last year. "The decrease in

revenue is due to weaker advertising demand in most markets and product

categories, particularly automotive," Post-Newsweek said in a statement.

"Political advertising revenue also declined by $19.4 million and $12.4

million for 2009 and the fourth quarter of 2009, respectively."

Broadcasting's operating income declined 22% to $29 million in the quarter.

Washington Post Company's overall revenue for the quarter was up 6%, aided by

cable TV, which saw a 4% increase in fourth quarter revenue to $190.6 million.

The increase was "due to continued growth in the division's cable modem

and telephone revenues, and a $4 monthly rate increase for most basic

subscribers in June 2009," said Washington Post Co. in its earnings.

Washington Post owns Cable ONE, along with

TV stations in Detroit, Houston

and Miami, among others.

Newspaper publishing revenue was down 15% in the quarter while magazines were

down 30%.