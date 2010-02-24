Post-Newsweek Broadcast Revenue Down 7% in Q4

Post-Newsweek reported

broadcasting revenue of $80.2 million in the fourth quarter, a 7% decrease from

the same quarter last year. "The decrease in revenue is due to weaker

advertising demand in most markets and product categories, particularly

automotive," Post-Newsweek said in a statement. "Political advertising revenue

also declined by $19.4 million and $12.4 million for 2009 and the fourth

quarter of 2009, respectively."





Broadcasting's operating income

declined 22% to $29 million in the quarter.





Washington Post Company's

overall revenue for the quarter was up 6%, aided by cable TV, which saw a 4%

increase in fourth quarter revenue to $190.6 million. The increase was "due to

continued growth in the division's cable modem and telephone revenues, and a $4

monthly rate increase for most basic subscribers in June 2009," said Washington

Post Co. in its earnings.





Washington Post owns Cable ONE,

along with TV stations in Detroit, Houston and Miami,

among others.





Newspaper publishing revenue

was down 15% in the quarter while magazines were down 30%.



