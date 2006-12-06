Pomeroy Named Senior Director of PR for Turner Sports
Jeff Pomeroy, director of public relations for Turner sports, has been named senior director.
The Atlanta-based Pomeroy, who joined the company in 1999 to do PR for the Goodwill Games, heads up media relations for all the network's sports, including NBA, Major League Baseball, NASCAR and golf.
He reports to Sal Petruzzi, senior VP of public relations for Turner Sports and Turner Ad Sales.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.