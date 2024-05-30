Pluto TV Brings Back 'Free Movie Weekend' Indie Theater Promotion

Pluto TV is bringing back what it says is a popular promotional campaign, whereby it buys out movie engagements at select independent theaters and hands out the ticket to the public.

First launched in 2021, the Paramount Global FAST said its "Free Movie Weekend" promo was created to “bolster local cinemas” and “encourage patrons to return to the movies” after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Pluto TV’s summer movie campaign has received an incredibly positive response year after year, and we are excited to highlight our extensive film offering once again,” said Amy Kuessner, executive VP of programming for Pluto TV.

Under the program, Pluto TV purchases all of the tickets for the selected showings as if the theater had sold out, after which viewers can view the film for free.

Pluto has hosted past Free Movie Weekends in partnership with theaters in Oakland, Brooklyn, Salem and other locales.

Free showings this summer are listed below:

● Gardena Cinema - Los Angeles, CA: June 8-9

● Water Gardens Cinema 6 - Pleasant Grove, UT: June 21-22

● Roslyn Theatre - Roslyn, WA: June 22-23

● Texas Theatre - Dallas, TX: June 29-30

● Tampa Theatre - Tampa, FL: July 6-7

● The Independent - Charlotte, NC: July 20-21

● Star Theatre - Berkeley Springs, WV: July 27-28

● Next Act Cinema - Pikesville, MD: July 27-28

● The Colonial Theatre - Phoenixville, PA: August 3-4

● Stuart Cinema and Cafe - Brooklyn, NY: August 10-11

● Capitol Theatre - Arlington, MA: August 17-18

● Redford Theatre - Detroit, MI: August 24-25

● Music Box Theatre - Chicago, IL: August 31-September 1