Plex Surpasses 200 FAST Channels

Plex, the Kleiner Perkins-backed media software maker that pivoted hard into ad-supported video streaming in early 2020, has announced a key milestone, surpassing 200 FAST channels.

Plex launched its "Live TV" platform in July of 2020. Since then, the Los Gatos, Calif. tech company has added channels from Lionsgate, AMC, A+E, Slightly Off by IFC, Popcornflix, Crackle, Euronews, and WE tv.

A range of Spanish-language channels are also featured on Plex Live TV, as are specialty channels targeted to audiences including the LGBTQ+ community.

The Plex app also features an AVOD component with more than 20,000 titles.

Plex content is available for streaming in 193 countries worldwide.