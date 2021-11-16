Plex Surpasses 200 FAST Channels
Redbox seems to be grabbing all the headlines these days, but Silicon Valley software company Plex is cultivating ad-supported streaming power, too
Plex, the Kleiner Perkins-backed media software maker that pivoted hard into ad-supported video streaming in early 2020, has announced a key milestone, surpassing 200 FAST channels.
Plex launched its "Live TV" platform in July of 2020. Since then, the Los Gatos, Calif. tech company has added channels from Lionsgate, AMC, A+E, Slightly Off by IFC, Popcornflix, Crackle, Euronews, and WE tv.
A range of Spanish-language channels are also featured on Plex Live TV, as are specialty channels targeted to audiences including the LGBTQ+ community.
The Plex app also features an AVOD component with more than 20,000 titles.
Plex content is available for streaming in 193 countries worldwide.
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.