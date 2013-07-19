PlayOn! Sports Closes $26 Million in Series D Financing
2080 Media, Inc., which operates PlayOn! Sports, has closed
$26 million in new funding from a Series D round of financing that was led by Herff
Jones, Inc. The round also included existing investors Buckhead Investment
Partners, Hamilton Ventures, and Imlay Investments.
PlayOn produces and distributes high school sports events across
television and digital platforms. It currently streams more than 30,000 high
school sporting events a year.
PlayOn recently announced a joint venture with the National
Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) to create the NFHS Network.
The digital offering will launch in mid-August.
As part of the new funding, PlayOn and Herff Jones will also
partner to expand commercial relationships for PlayOn's School Broadcast
Program and the two companies will jointly market a variety of products and
services.
"Working with Herff Jones is a tremendous opportunity
for PlayOn! Sports," said David Rudolph, CEO of PlayOn! Sports.
"Partnering with the proven leader in the high school space across their
multiple products and services will allow us to rapidly expand and deepen our
relationships."
