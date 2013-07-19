PlayOn! Sports Closes $26 Million in Series D Financing

2080 Media, Inc., which operates PlayOn! Sports, has closed

$26 million in new funding from a Series D round of financing that was led by Herff

Jones, Inc. The round also included existing investors Buckhead Investment

Partners, Hamilton Ventures, and Imlay Investments.

PlayOn produces and distributes high school sports events across

television and digital platforms. It currently streams more than 30,000 high

school sporting events a year.

PlayOn recently announced a joint venture with the National

Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) to create the NFHS Network.

The digital offering will launch in mid-August.

As part of the new funding, PlayOn and Herff Jones will also

partner to expand commercial relationships for PlayOn's School Broadcast

Program and the two companies will jointly market a variety of products and

services.

"Working with Herff Jones is a tremendous opportunity

for PlayOn! Sports," said David Rudolph, CEO of PlayOn! Sports.

"Partnering with the proven leader in the high school space across their

multiple products and services will allow us to rapidly expand and deepen our

relationships."