Trending

Playboy makes theatrical film push

By

Playboy Enterprises is looking to score in the theatrical film business in a deal between its Alta Loma Entertainment unit and Threshold Entertainment.

The two companies plan to produce feature films for theatrical release in the $25 million range targeted to what they characterize as "a broad, mainstream audience."

Two films in development are tentatively titled A Night at the Playboy Mansion and Playmate of the Year.
- Richard Tedesco