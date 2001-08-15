Playboy makes theatrical film push
Playboy Enterprises is looking to score in the theatrical film business in a deal between its Alta Loma Entertainment unit and Threshold Entertainment.
The two companies plan to produce feature films for theatrical release in the $25 million range targeted to what they characterize as "a broad, mainstream audience."
Two films in development are tentatively titled A Night at the Playboy Mansion and Playmate of the Year.
- Richard Tedesco
