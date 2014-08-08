Phil Argyris Named CEO of GatesAir

GatesAir has announced that Phil Argyris will head up the company as CEO.

Argyris, who will assume the CEO job on Aug. 20, brings 30 years of management expertise to the post, including an earlier stint leading the transmission division of Harris Broadcast.

GatesAir provides technology for over-the-air radio and television broadcasting.

“On March 17th, we created Imagine Communications and GatesAir from the former Harris Broadcast. Since then, I have been leading both companies as CEO,” said Charlie Vogt, CEO of Imagine Communications in a statement. “Appointing Phil CEO of GatesAir is optimal timing, particularly as the broadcast industry accelerates its conversion from analog to digital in many emerging countries around the world and as the United States wireless spectrum repack nears.”

Prior to joining GatesAir, Argyris served in senior management roles at Harris Corporation and Harris Broadcast, including general manager of the over-the-air business unit and executive VP of R&D, product line management and marketing at Harris Broadcast.

In a statement, Argyris noted that “with its financial strength, global scale and proven expertise, the company is ideally positioned to benefit from the emerging trends that are driving our industry forward, including development of new advanced digital standards, LTE network offload and continued expansion of radio and TV networks to meet the tremendous growth in content. I am energized by this opportunity to lead GatesAir at such an exciting time.”