Petterson Replaces Jones as Fox Business President

Lauren Petterson has been named president of Fox Business Network, replacing Brian Jones, effective Thursday.

Jones, who helped launch Fox Business Network in 2007, will be leaving the channel, Fox News said.

Petterson had been senior VP of morning programming and talent development at Fox News Channel. She reports to Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media.

“Lauren has extraordinary skills in developing programming and working with talent and I am confident she will lead Fox Business to even further success,” said Scott.

“Brian is a talented executive and a distinguished colleague who built Fox Business and accomplished a great deal during his 20 years of combined service at both FBN and FNC. We wish him continued success as he embarks on his next chapter,” Scott added.

Petterson joined Fox in 2007, but left for a year for a position at WCBS-TV. She returned as executive producer of Fox & Friends. Previously she help posts at WCBS and WPIX-V in New York. She started her career at WNYT-TV, Albany, N.Y., after graduating from the State University of New York at Albany.

“I’m thrilled to take on this new, challenging role at a pivotal time in business news and look forward to working with such a dedicated and talented staff both on and off the air,” Petterson said.

Before helping to start Fox Business Network, Jone help senior management positions at Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. and 20th Century Fox.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with Lauren for several years. Always a kind, creative and collaborative colleague, I’m sure she will lead the hard working Fox Business team to the next level,” Jones said.