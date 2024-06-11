Personal Data for Up to 2 Million Frontier Communications Customers Held Hostage By Hacker Group

A notorious hacker group says it has sensitive data for up to 2 million Frontier Communications customers and it's about to put around 5 gigabytes of stolen digital info on the Dark Web for auction.

Dallas-based Frontier has been quiet about all of this, but the theft by RansomHub reportedly took place back on April 14.

The telecom reported the incident to the Maine Attorney General, and messaged its customers, saying that sensitive data for around 750,000 customers was "accessed by a third party during a recent cyber incident." (Light Reading was the first to report on this.)

Frontier offered its customers free credit monitoring and identity-theft resolution services.

However, hacker group RansomeWare separately reached out to Bleeping Computer, declaring that the actual base of affected customers is closer to 2 million. The group also said it's giving Frontier until Friday (June 14) to respond to its threats with a payment.

"Data is more than 2 million customer with address name email ssn credit score date of birth and phone number. We gave frontier 2 months to contact us but they don't care about clients data," the group told Bleeping Computer.