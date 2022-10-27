Peacock to Debut Political Film ‘The Independent’ in November

Peacock will debut its political thriller movie The Independent a week before Election Day.

The film, premiering on Peacock November 2, follows a young journalist who discovers a conspiracy involving a U.S. Presidential candidate that could change the election and the fate of the country, according to the streaming service.

The film stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Brian Cox, Ann Dowd and John Cena. According to Peacock, the film takes place in the final weeks of the most consequential presidential election in history. America is poised to elect either its first female president or its first viable independent candidate. Reporting history as it’s made, an idealistic young journalist teams up with a legendary journalist to uncover a conspiracy that places the fate of the election and the country in their hands.

The Independent is executive produced by Cox, Turner-Smith, Cena, Laura Grange, Julia Stuart, Blair Ward, Anders Erden, Eric Harbert, Bill Kiely, Whitney Moehle, Michael Arrieta, Marc Danon, David Robbins, Lex Miron, Amy Jarvela, Charles Steifel, Brian O’Shea, Giovanna Trischitta, Nat McCormick, Jackie Kelman Bidbee, Lance Acord and Cody Ryder. ■

