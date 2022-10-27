Peacock to Debut Political Film ‘The Independent’ in November
Brian Cox, John Cena star in thriller debuting November 2
Peacock will debut its political thriller movie The Independent a week before Election Day.
The film, premiering on Peacock November 2, follows a young journalist who discovers a conspiracy involving a U.S. Presidential candidate that could change the election and the fate of the country, according to the streaming service.
The film stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Brian Cox, Ann Dowd and John Cena. According to Peacock, the film takes place in the final weeks of the most consequential presidential election in history. America is poised to elect either its first female president or its first viable independent candidate. Reporting history as it’s made, an idealistic young journalist teams up with a legendary journalist to uncover a conspiracy that places the fate of the election and the country in their hands.
The Independent is executive produced by Cox, Turner-Smith, Cena, Laura Grange, Julia Stuart, Blair Ward, Anders Erden, Eric Harbert, Bill Kiely, Whitney Moehle, Michael Arrieta, Marc Danon, David Robbins, Lex Miron, Amy Jarvela, Charles Steifel, Brian O’Shea, Giovanna Trischitta, Nat McCormick, Jackie Kelman Bidbee, Lance Acord and Cody Ryder. ■
Also: 'Succession' Trailer: Family Drama Evolves in Season Four
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.