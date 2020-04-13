Peacock Adds Advertisers as Launch Date Nears

As Comcast’s NBCUniversal gets set to launch Peacock, new advertisers have signed on to sponsor the streaming service.

The added launch sponsors are Capital One, L’Oreal USA, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Subaru of America and Verizon.

The launch sponsors join charter sponsors Eli Lilly, Apartments.com, State Farm, Target and Unilever. NBCU named those sponsors when it presented Peacock to Wall Street Analysts in January.

NBCU aimed to have a limited number of advertisers on Peacock. Packages reportedly cost upwards of $10 million.

"In a time when more content is being consumed than ever, we're proud to expand our relationship with NBCUniversal to support and integrate with Peacock as they offer viewers more access to shows, movies and premium content," said John Nitti, chief media officer, Verizon.

“We are excited about our innovative partnership with NBCUniversal as the exclusive automotive partner of the new streaming service, Peacock,” said Alan Bethke, senior VP, Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. “As the media landscape continues to evolve, we are always on the lookout for new opportunities where the brand can test and learn to ensure we stay on the forefront of emerging advertising opportunities.”

Peacock will first be available to Comcast customers beginning April 15. The premium version will be free to Comcast subscribers. Cox has signed a deal with Comcast and will also be able to offer it to subscribers for free. Other viewers will be able to get a free version of Peacock or the premium version, with a wider selection of programming, for $4.99 a month. Ad ad-free version is $9.99 a month.

The service is also a model of NBCU’s approach to improving TV advertising . NBCU said Peacock will air fewer than 5 minutes of commercials per hour. Those of the ads to do run will be in innovative formats, such as commercials that can be activated via voice remote, or others designed to reward binge watching.

"At a time when people all over the world are turning to our content for comfort, entertainment, and connection, a consumer-first platform has never been more vital. Thanks to our launch partners, that's exactly what we've created together. Peacock will not only redefine the industry's conception of what is possible for ad-supported streaming services, it will open the door to new opportunities for viewers and marketers alike," said Laura Molen, president, advertising sales and partnerships, NBCUniversal. "We are thrilled to welcome the world's leading brands to the Peacock Streaming Council and cannot wait to see what more we can achieve through the power of partnership.”